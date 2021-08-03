Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

