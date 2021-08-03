KeyCorp Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.