Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.330-3.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.33-3.43 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

