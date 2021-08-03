Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th.

VGZ stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock worth $69,150. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

