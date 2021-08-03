Conformis (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Conformis has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

