Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WSBF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

