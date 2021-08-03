Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.35.

Pinterest stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

