Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.46%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

