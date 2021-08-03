Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUR stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

