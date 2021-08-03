Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50. Tenable has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

