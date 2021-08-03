Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Lowered by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$84.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.37. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

