Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.33.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$150.00 on Monday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

