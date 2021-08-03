SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

SP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $740.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

