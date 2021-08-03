Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

