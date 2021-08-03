Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical’s (NASDAQ:MIRO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Miromatrix Medical had issued 4,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ MIRO opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Miromatrix Medical has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.