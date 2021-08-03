Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

