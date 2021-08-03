Itiquira Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 3rd

Itiquira Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Itiquira Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITQRU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

