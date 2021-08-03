Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) dropped 2.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.67.

Specifically, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,390 shares of company stock worth $2,123,650. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

