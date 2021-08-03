RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. RMG Acquisition Corp. III had issued 42,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,838,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $21,632,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

