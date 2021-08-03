ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 173,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,356,234 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $39.06.

The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

