Head to Head Review: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87% Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86%

93.5% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 25.67 $493.60 million $3.10 164.95 Apyx Medical $27.71 million 10.89 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -15.42

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87 Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $500.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats Apyx Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

