Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million.

OVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

