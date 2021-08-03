Contrasting Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 260.67% 23.48% 15.15%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.49 $1.71 million N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

