Goal Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Goal Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Goal Acquisitions had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of PUCKU stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 29.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $120,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

