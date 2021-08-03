Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,072 shares of company stock worth $3,202,888 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.80 and a beta of 0.73.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

