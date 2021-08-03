Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ABOS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,999,999 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $159,999,984 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ABOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

