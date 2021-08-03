Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Increases By 26.7%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,095,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

