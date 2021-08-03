Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ACUR stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

