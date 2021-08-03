Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.14 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.27%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

