Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.