Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

