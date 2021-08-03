BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.73 ($69.09).

BNP opened at €50.95 ($59.94) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.52.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

