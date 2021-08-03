Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €86.75 ($102.06) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.44.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

