GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday.

