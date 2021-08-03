Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

NYSE YUM opened at $132.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $133.34.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

