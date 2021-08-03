Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of WAB opened at $83.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.