Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

TNL opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

