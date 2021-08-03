Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visteon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Visteon in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.