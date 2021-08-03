Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.47 on Monday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $163,298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

