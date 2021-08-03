CMS Energy’s (CMS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

