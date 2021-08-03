Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.30 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

NYSE:VNE opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

