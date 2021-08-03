XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Paul Cuff Sells 21,678 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) insider Paul Cuff sold 21,678 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £216.78 ($283.22).

XPS stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.56. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £297.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

XPS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

