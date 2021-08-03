Ilika (LON:IKA) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of £203.69 million and a P/E ratio of -58.60. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 56.40 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.