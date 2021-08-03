Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £94,462.36 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

LON PETS opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,379.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

