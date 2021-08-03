Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.26 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post $435.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.60 million to $443.70 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.