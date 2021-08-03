Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. 1,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Levere Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

