Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.45 price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

