Bounce Token (AUCTION) Hits Market Cap of $45.81 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bounce Token coin can currently be purchased for $21.98 or 0.00056711 BTC on major exchanges. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00139318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,630.36 or 0.99667180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00849801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars.

