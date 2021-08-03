INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €35.50 ($41.76) and last traded at €35.55 ($41.82). Approximately 6,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.25 ($42.65).

A number of research analysts have commented on INH shares. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $956.14 million and a P/E ratio of -37.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.28.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

