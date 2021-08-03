Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship services. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

